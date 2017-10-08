× 1 seriously injured in early morning New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN — One person was seriously injured in an early morning fire Sunday.

Firefighters were called out at 3:54 a.m. to a house fire at 111 Frederick St. which has 12 units in the complex.

Officials said heavy fire was coming from the 2nd floor and they called in a 2nd alarm. One occupant, a 61-year-old woman was dragged out of the house by her son, said officials. She is now in the Bridgeport hospital burns unit. Six people were evaluated for injuries and five of them were cleared.

Officials said eleven people were displaced. The Red cross is assisting the residents. the them

Officials said there was extensive fire damage to four units rendering them uninhabitable. There was minor damage to the other units in the complex.

41.334284 -72.979515