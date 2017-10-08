3 Men arrested after firing gunshots at Hartford police

HARTFORD — Police have arrested three men who have fired gunshots at police Friday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. , officers were on patrol in the area of Main Street and Nelson Street. Officers said the saw gunshots being fired from a blue Infinity Coupe, which seemed to be directed at the officers.

Officers immediately called for back-up.

The car then fled the scene and made a sharp left turn at on Martin Street, running into a tree. A passenger exited the car and detectives chased him on foot.

Police said the suspect fired two shots towards them but did not return fire. Guns and casings were later found in the area.

The two other men who stayed in the car were charged and taken into police custody.

During the investigation, police were able to determined that the suspect who fled, was an employee in Manchester. The suspect was later taken into police custody without incident.

Shaquille Henry, Sydney Lollar, and David Nieves the alleged suspects taken into police custody.

Henry, 26 of Hartford, was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault 1st, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and interfering with police.

Lollar, 27 of Hartford, is charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics, interfering with a police, reckless driving, engaging in pursuit.

Nieves, 31 of Hartford was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics, and interfering with police.