Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.

Posted 7:37 PM, October 8, 2017, by

US producer Harvey Weinstein poses as he arrives for the amfAR's 24th Cinema Against AIDS Gala on May 25, 2017 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. / AFP PHOTO / ALBERTO PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK  — Harvey Weinstein  has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company’s board of directors announced Sunday.

Weinstein had previously voluntarily taken a leave of absence following decades of sexual harassment allegations detailed Thursday in a New York Times expose. The board on Friday endorsed that decision. But it went further Sunday, removing Weinstein from the company he co-founded.

In a statement, the board cited “new information” about Weinstein’s  conduct that has emerged in the past few days. An attorney for Weinstein  didn’t immediately comment.

