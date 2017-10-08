× Hartford police investigating late night shooting death

HARTFORD — One man is dead following a shooting that took place late Saturday evening.

Officers said the responded at 11: 19 p.m. to East Street after Shot-Spotter registered one gunshot.

Once on scene, police found a man lying in the driveway of a house on Seyms Street. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. EMS transported the man to St. Francis where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Rashawn Jackson, 32 of East Hartford.

The investigation is ongoing. This is the twentieth homicide in Hartford this year.