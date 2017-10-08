× McDonald’s brings back Szechuan Sauce for the winter season

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Szechuan Sauce lovers rejoice!

After a one-day-only event on October 7, McDonald’s released a statement via their Facebook page saying they were going to bring back the sauce again in the winter. This seems to be in response social media gave after the company had a very limit release of the sauce at only certain locations in the country. In Connecticut, the only place to get the sauce seem to be in Norwich.

Szechuan Sauce was promotional item on the menu back 1998 for the Disney film, Mulan. It was removed from the menu that year but then saw a rise in popularity after the Adult Swim, Rick & Morty.

An entire episode was created in going back in time to taste the creating an entire episode around tasting the sauce again.

An exact date has not been released yet.