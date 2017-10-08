× New Haven: 1 man dead in stabbing; police investigating

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed Saturday morning.

At 10:35 a.m. officers went to the APT Foundation at Congress Avenue after calls that someone had been stabbed during a fight.

Emergency personal were called to the scene and transported Keith Wylie, 51 of New Haven, to the hospital. He died from his wounds a half hour later.

Through witness’ descriptions, police said they were able to arrested a suspect.

Daniel Streit, 33 of New Haven, has been charged with first degree manslaughter.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.