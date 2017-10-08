× Norwalk and Coast Guard rescue New York man stranded on lighthouse in the Long Island Sound

NORWALK — A New York Man missing since Saturday evening was found alive Sunday afternoon on a light house in the Long Island Sound.

Norwalk and Coast Guard officials responded to a call of a stranded person on the Greens Ledge Lighthouse around 11:30 a.m. Marine units were able to rescue the man and transport him to the local hospital. Officials said he had signs of hypothermia.

Later that day, the man was identified as a fifty-six year-old man from Huntington, New York.

Officials said the man went kayaking from Oyster Bay around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The kayak began to take on water as it drifted towards the Connecticut shore around midnight. The man was able to pull himself up onto the lighthouse and stayed there until morning.

Officials said when they found the man, he was conscious and alert. The man was able to tell officials what happened.