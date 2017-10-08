× Pedestrian fatally struck by car overnight in New Hartford,

NEW HARTFORD — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed just after midnight in New Hartford, and police need your help identifying the victim.

State police say about a 12:30 a.m. on Route 202, a car driven by a woman from Ohio struck the man. He was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital but died of his injuries.

The identity of the man is unknown. He’s a white male, about 30 years old with brown hair and a cross tattoo on one arm. He was wearing black jeans and a dark green sweatshirt.

If you think you know him, or have any information, please call Trooper Pease at Troop B 860-626-1820.

No charges have been filed against the driver.