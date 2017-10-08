Red Sox beat Astros 10-3, avoid elimination in ALDS Game 3

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 08: Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on October 8, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON, Mass. — David Price pitched four scoreless innings of relief after another Boston starter faltered, and 20-year-old Rafael Devers connected for a key homer as the Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 10-3 on Sunday to stave off elimination in Game 3 of the AL Division Series.

After losses in the first two games left the Red Sox hoping to avoid a sweep, Hanley Ramirez cheered up the Fenway Park crowd by waving a “Believe in Boston” flag during introductions. He then delivered four hits and three RBIs to help the Red Sox snap a five-game postseason losing streak.

Game 4 is Monday in Boston. Houston right-hander Charlie Morton is expected to start against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello.

