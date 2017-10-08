× Still no state budget; New deadline Friday

Connecticut has gone without a budget for 100 days as of Sunday.

Governor Malloy released the budget in early February and since then Republicans and Democrats have struggled to find common ground. Connecticut is the only state in the country without a budget.

Barry Simon is the president and CEO Oak Hill, one of the largest non-profits in Connecticut. He told FOX61 that with the funds that are being cut out so far, he has had to close programs, which means the people that he’s serving will no longer get those services.

“Once those programs are closed they’re closed forever, you can’t just flick a switch and reopen them,” Simon said.

Governor Malloy has set a new deadline for the budget of October 13. In the absence of a budget, an executive order continues, which leaves many towns with little to no state aid. In the first week of October, educational and municipal aid would have gone out to municipalities. Democrats and Republicans are trying to find common ground on taxes and spending.

Top negotiators were expected to meet on Sunday, that meeting has been moved to Monday.