× Wallingford bar owner refuses to show NFL games at his establishment

WALLINGFORD — Ed Ruszczyk owns Grand Central Sports Bar in Wallingford and he has an issue with the NFL.

“The NFL is disrespecting our flag, our nation.,” says Ruszczyk.

He refuses to show any NFL games at his bar because of the recent protests during the National Anthem.

“They make millions of dollars a year these players and they can’t stand for our flag. That upsets me,” says Ruszczyk.

But he’s not the only one upset at the protests.

During the Indianapolis Colts home game Vice President Mike Pence left early shortly after seeing players kneel during the Anthem. He later tweeted, “I left today’s Colts game because POTUS and I will not dignify and event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag or our National Anthem.”

Following the game San Fransisco 49ers player Eris Reid gave reporters his honest reaction saying quote, “He knew that we were probably going to do it again. This is what systemic oppression looks like. A man in power comes to the game, tweets a couple of things out and leaves the game with an attempt to thwart our efforts.”

It’s a controversial topic at Grand Central Sports Bar. Ruszczyk says He’ll start showing football games under one condition.

“I want an apology from these players and I’ll start showing it again if they apologize,” says Ruszczyk.