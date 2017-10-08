Windsor Locks Police help rebuild home of mom fighting cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- This all started in July when Windsor Locks police department Officer Jeff Lampson was responding to a call, helping a child find his sister.

When he reunited the siblings, he brought them home, he was shocked to learn their mother is battling cancer and can't work or take care of the home.

First, getting social services out with a building inspector. But it was so bad, they tried to get government aid.

Lampson said, "We ran into some road blocks with HUD and it was actually a very disappointing process they seemed disinterested and apathetic to wanting to help out."

in the meantime, the family is forced to live in a motel, for months. So police officers took matters into their own hands, doing the work to fix up the house.

Their mission is to get this family home, working beyond the badge, to make her holiday wish come true.

