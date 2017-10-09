Columbus Day: What’s open and what’s closed this Monday
HARTFORD — With some of us off this holiday Monday, we might want to go and get some errands done before the week officially starts and we’re swamped with work.
But, some places aren’t open this Columbus Day, so double check before you head out this morning!
CLOSED:
- US Postal Service
- DMV
- Courts
OPEN:
- Stock market
- UPS & FEDEX
- AAA (including for licenses etc.)
- CTtransit and CTfastrak will operate on a regular schedule.
