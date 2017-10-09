× Columbus Day: What’s open and what’s closed this Monday

HARTFORD — With some of us off this holiday Monday, we might want to go and get some errands done before the week officially starts and we’re swamped with work.

But, some places aren’t open this Columbus Day, so double check before you head out this morning!

CLOSED:

US Postal Service

DMV

Courts

OPEN:

Stock market

UPS & FEDEX

AAA (including for licenses etc.)

CTtransit and CTfastrak will operate on a regular schedule.