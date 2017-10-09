× John Rowland set to be released early from prison

HARTFORD — The former governor and two-time convicted felon is set to be released early from a minimum security prison camp in Pennsylvania, according to U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Rowland’s new release date is set for May 2018. It’s not clear why Rowland is being release early and if he’ll be released to a halfway house.

In March, a Supreme Court declined to disturb the conviction of former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland on public corruption charges. Rowland argued that contracts he prepared that sought to disguise the nature of his work, were not falsified records.

A federal appeals court rejected that argument, ruling last year that Rowland was properly convicted of creating documents that falsified his relationships with congressional candidates Lisa Wilson-Foley and Mark Greenberg.

Rowland served as governor from 1995 to 2004, when he resigned and was sentenced to prison in a different corruption scandal. He was sentences to 2 ½ -year sentence for the latest conviction.