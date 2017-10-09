Naugatuck PD: Driver of stolen car on the loose after hit-and-run causes serious injuries

NAUGATUCK — Police are looking for a driver they say stole a car out of Waterbury then crashed into another car, causing serious injuries.

On Friday at around 9:20 p.m., Naugatuck Police were called to a serious two-car crash at the intersection of Prospect at Locust streets.

Police said an Audi that was involved in the crash was driven by a man who was headed east on Prospect when he hit an Acura that was trying to turn left onto Locust.

Police said that after the crash, the driver of the Audi ran away. They then learned that the car was reported stolen from Waterbury.

The driver that police are looking for was described by witnesses as a black man, average height and weight, wearing a white hat, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The people in the Acura were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Naugatuck Police are asking anyone that may have seen the crash or has information on the driver call them at 203-729-5221 or use the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.