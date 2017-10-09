× New Haven man charged with kidnapping teens pumping gas

NORTH HAVEN — A New Haven man is facing criminal charges after police said he robbed and kidnapped two 19-year-old girls in September.

North Haven police arrested Keith Johnson, 53, Monday and charged with him two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, robbery of an occupied vehicle, threatening in the first degree, and criminal possession of a firearm.

On September 29, police said just before midnight, two 19-year-old females were fueling their car at a Washington Avenue gas station when Johnson approached the two.

Police said Johnson brandished a handgun and demanded money.

“The girls gave the suspect all the money they had, but the suspect ordered the girls into the car as he sat in the rear seat. The suspect pointed the gun at the driver and gave directions to travel north on Interstate 91. The 19-year-old drove until she was told to stop and ordered to get in the back seat,” said police.

Johnson then got into the driver seat and drove a short distance prior to letting both girls get out of the vehicle in a Hartford neighborhood, police said.

Johnson was held on a $500,000 bond and is set to appear in Meriden Superior Court Tuesday.