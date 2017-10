× PD: Tree falls into home in Gales Ferry

GALES FERRY — Officials are responding to Long Cove Road after they said a tree fell on a home Monday afternoon.

Gales Ferry officials said the tree fell on a home in the 700 block of Long Cove Road. Anyone driving in the area is asked to seek an alternate route.

GFFC now alerted to the area of Terry Road as well for power lines down on top of a vehicle, avoid the area. — Gales Ferry Fire Co. (@GFVFC) October 9, 2017

Companies responding to the 700 block of Long Cove road for a tree into a house, unsure if occupied. Avoid the area. — Gales Ferry Fire Co. (@GFVFC) October 9, 2017