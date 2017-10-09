× PD: Wallingford man arrested with touching self in front of children at bus stop

WALLINGFORD — A 72-year-old man is accused of public indecency after police said he was masturbating while standing outside of his house in front of two children at a bus stop.

On September 26, the father of an 11-year-old girl told police that Edward Buijnarowski had been acting suspiciously for several weeks. The father said that on several occasions, Buijnarowski stood outside behind either a tarp or open car door and appeared to be masturbating while watching the children at the bus stop.

The following day, police said the father obtained video showing Buijnarowski masturbating while standing outside of his residence.

“In an interview, Buijnarowski acknowledged that he could see the kids across the street as he masturbated and that he has done this two to three times,” said police.

Buijnarowski was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, breach of peace in the second degree and public indecency. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in a Meriden court Wednesday.