Police: 70-year-old leads officers on high-speed chase in Guilford

GUILFORD — A 70-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he led a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 — at times reaching more than 100 mph.

Connecticut State Police said Irwin Rutchik, of Brooklyn, was first clocked driving around 85 mph at 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Guilford. Police said he began speeding up and weaving through both lanes of traffic after a trooper tried to stop the vehicle.

Authorities said Rutchik struck a police cruiser in front of him at one point, and he was only stopped after police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

Rutchik is facing charges that include reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and interfering with an officer.

He is due in court Oct. 17.