Radio show creates GoFundMe page aiming to get Malloy out of office early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Two popular radio DJ's are offering to pay Governor Malloy to quit early.

The Chaz and AJ show is launching a GoFundMe page titled "Gov's Gotta Go." They say all the money raised will be offered to the governor as sort of a "severance package."

The page says:

If you hate this face then you live in Connecticut. If you live in Connecticut, then you already know: The Governor has really screwed this place up. The one thing that brings Republicans, Democrats and Independents together is their belief: This Governor has got to go! We have decided to start the process and ask for your help. We'll give Governor Malloy this money as a severance package, if he leaves right now. He doesn't want to be here, and we don't him to be here, so let's make this happen.

Gov. Malloy released the following statement:

"We understand that the on-air characters that "shock jocks" play are meant to be entertaining with their outlandish antics. But the reality is, for state leaders and for most taxpayers, the state budget is a very serious matter. And the people of this state are counting on us to remain focused on the task at hand and to not be sidetracked by such silly stunts. To that end, the administration continues to work with legislative leaders in earnest toward a budget that puts Connecticut on the right track," said Gov. Malloy."

The GoFundMe page can be seen here. The page has raised more than $630 as of 7:30 p.m.