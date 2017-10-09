Rainy, humid Monday; warmer, less humid on Tuesday

It will not rain all day today.

There is a chance for a few showers early in the morning as a warm front lifts through the region. The rest of the morning will be mostly cloudy, humid and mostly dry. Then more significant rain will arrive in the afternoon and early evening as the remnants of Nate move by.

Rain could be heavy at times and we can't rule out a rumble of thunder either. Luckily, flooding will not be much of an issue thanks to low river levels and overall dry conditions as of late.

We are also not expecting a damaging with threat with Nate although it will become increasingly breezy on Monday with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts up to 35 mph late-day and at night.

Rain will taper off towards midnight with clearing skies and falling humidity on Tuesday. With mostly sunny skies and falling humidity, Tuesday will end up remaining quite mild with highs near 80 degrees.

That warm weather doesn't last, however, as we have 60s to around 70 for highs Wednesday, Thursday, and into the weekend.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower or two for much of the day. Periods of rain in the afternoon/evening, some could be heavy at times. Humid. High: Low/mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm, less humid. High: 76-83.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, less humid, cooler. Chance for a shower(s) at night. High: Near 70.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible in the morning. Highs: 65-70.

