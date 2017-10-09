× Senator Blumenthal to hold a summit at Quinnipiac University to help combat human trafficking

HAMDEN — Senator Richard Blumenthal will hold a summit this afternoon at Quinnipiac University on ways to combat human trafficking.

One of the main topics on the agenda: discussing legislation to crack down on websites enabling sex trafficking.

Blumenthal is leading efforts in the Senate to ensure websites that facilitate sex trafficking can be held liable and brought to justice.

The Senator will hear from others in Connecticut that are working to support his victims and present future abuse.

Today’s summit will include survivors, victim advocates, attorneys, Quinnipiac University students and a hotel representative to discuss legislative, legal and grassroots efforts to combat sex trafficking.

Also, Quinnipiac students will talk about a partnership with Marriott hotels train workers to identify and prevent trafficking in hotels.

In 2016, a state law was passed mandating that all hotel another lodging employees be trained on spotting this form of modern day slavery.

Today summit kicks off at 12:30 PM at Quinnipiac’s North Haven campus.