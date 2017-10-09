Texas Tech police officer fatally shot, suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas —A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn told CNN.

The suspect fled on foot but was later apprehended, according to a Texas Tech tweet. The campus was on lockdown after the shooting until the suspect was taken into custody.

In a statement to the student-run Daily Toreador, Texas Tech officers found drugs and paraphernalia while performing a student welfare check. When they took the suspect to the station for booking, the suspect “pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head,” killing him.

People were advised to take shelter.



This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Full statement regarding active shooter from @ChrisCookTTU: pic.twitter.com/ZHPfQdBG8H — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017