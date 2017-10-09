× Traffic Update: Homestead Avenue in Hartford reopened

HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District Commission said that Homestead Avenue is back open as of 11 p.m. October 8th.

The road was shut down on September 28th after a sewer collapsed. At the time of the closure, it was expected the road would be shut down between Albany Avenue and Baltimore Street for about 10 days.

MDC had closed the street citing a potential public safety hazard.

“The MDC and its contractor Paganelli Construction, will begin working on Homestead Avenue between Albany Avenue and Baltimore Street to make the repairs. Emergency repairs are necessary as an inspection by MDC revealed additional structural issues under the road,” said the MDC in a release.

As of 11 p.m. October 8th, MDC says that the sewer repair and road restoration is complete and the road is reopened.

There is still a final clean-up needed, and the removal of small equipment will happen today, while larger equipment will be removed on Tuesday.