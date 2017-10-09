× Washington woman who lost foot in hit-and-run forgives driver

WASHINGTON — Sarah Dean was walking along Highway 305 when troopers said a Dodge Dakota crossed the fog line and knocked her over the guardrail.

The driver then took off and left her for dead, according to Fox News.

“Spun her off the guardrail, over the guardrail and she had to climb back up to the guardrail to get to the freeway or it’s very likely nobody would have every known she was there,” said her stepdad, Rod McKenzie.

Fox News said doctors had to amputate her right foot during one of her five surgeries. Dean is home now recovering and also learning to emotionally and physically deal with what had happened to her.

Dean, according to Fox News, has come to a decision about the person who hit her.

“It’s not easy but I forgive you,” said Dean.

Dean had even written a ‘FORGIVE’ on the bottom of her prosthetic foot.

“You’ve been hiding out. I know it so I forgive you. But come out, get the help you need,” said Dean.