WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech officer killed at campus headquarters, suspect at large

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University went on lockdown Monday evening after an officer was shot and killed at the campus police station, according to university spokesman Chris Cook.

According to the university’s Twitter page, the shooter is at large.

In a statement to the student-run Daily Toreador, Texas Tech officers found drugs and paraphernalia while performing a student welfare check. When they took the suspect to the station for booking, the suspect “pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head,” killing him.

People were advised to take shelter.



This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Full statement regarding active shooter from @ChrisCookTTU: pic.twitter.com/ZHPfQdBG8H — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017