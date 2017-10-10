Connecticut Restaurant Week: See who’s participating!
HARTFORD — From October 9th to the 15th, participating restaurants in Connecticut will be offering up deals for restaurant week. It might include a multi-course, price-fixed menu starting at $20.17 (2017, get it?), two-for-one specials, or more!
The organization says reservations are strongly recommended, and to book tables early.
Here’s a list of participating restaurants. Click here for more information and how to make your reservations!:
4 Eat and Drink
Anthony Jack’s Wood Fired Grill
Artisan West Hartford
Artisanal Burger Company
Arugula Bistro
A’vert Brasserie
Backstage
Bin 228
Black Eyed Sally’s
Blue Elephant Trail
Blue Plate Kitchen
Bricco Trattoria
Carbone’s Kitchen
Carbone’s Ristorante
U.S.S. Chowder Pot
City Steam Brewery Cafe
Corner Pug
Crystal Bees
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
Dakota
Dish Bar and Grill
Elbow Room
Eli Cannon’s Tap Room
Elm City Social
Firebox Restaurant
Fresh Salt
Grant’s Restaurant & Bar
Hop Haus
Joey Garlic’s
Joey’s Pizza Pie
Market Grille
Max a Mia
Max Amore
Max Burger