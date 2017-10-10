× Connecticut Restaurant Week: See who’s participating!

HARTFORD — From October 9th to the 15th, participating restaurants in Connecticut will be offering up deals for restaurant week. It might include a multi-course, price-fixed menu starting at $20.17 (2017, get it?), two-for-one specials, or more!

The organization says reservations are strongly recommended, and to book tables early.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants. Click here for more information and how to make your reservations!:

4 Eat and Drink

Anthony Jack’s Wood Fired Grill

Artisan West Hartford

Artisanal Burger Company

Arugula Bistro

A’vert Brasserie

Backstage

Bin 228

Black Eyed Sally’s

Blue Elephant Trail

Blue Plate Kitchen

Bricco Trattoria

Carbone’s Kitchen

Carbone’s Ristorante

U.S.S. Chowder Pot

City Steam Brewery Cafe

Corner Pug

Crystal Bees

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Dakota

Dish Bar and Grill

Elbow Room

Eli Cannon’s Tap Room

Elm City Social

Firebox Restaurant

Fresh Salt

Grant’s Restaurant & Bar

Hop Haus

Joey Garlic’s

Joey’s Pizza Pie

Market Grille

Max a Mia

Max Amore

Max Burger