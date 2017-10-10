Connecticut superintendent opening eyes to Cyberbullying trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON – It’s National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month and a Connecticut superintendent is opening eyes to a new Cyberbullying trend that’s happening across social media platforms.

Superintendent of Region 10 Public Schools Alan Beitman sent an email to parents urging them to talk to their kids about a game called, “roasting.” It started when the bus company contacted Beitman, on October 4, to report that a parent went onto the bus to confront students bullying their child.

Following that encounter, school administration learned some Har-Bur Middle School students may have participated in a Roasting game, which involves students insulting each other.

The superintendent shared a video with parents to explain the game. The game starts with a student posting a picture to social media such as Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #RoastMe. This opens the door for students to comment under the picture with insults.

In some cases, students don’t even ask to be roasted, and others allegedly bring on the hurtful comments, on their own. Roasts have been seen across T.V. screens between celebrities meant to be, “good natured jokes,” as entertainment.

While some students may see their actions as harmless, Child Psychologist Dr. Laura Saunders said it can actually do great harm.

“It’s honestly very disturbing,” she said. “It allows people to be insulting in a way they would never be face to face.”

Dr. Saunders called it a form of cyberbullying and said a few roasting insults can have a lasting impact, especially for adolescents.

“They’re going through a lot of changes, socially, emotionally, mentally, so to subject themselves to being insulted is inevitably going to hit a nerve,” she said.

“Someone’s gonna say the one thing that’s gonna be a trigger for that individual, it’s really a set up for disaster.”

She recommends talking to your kids about this trend, even if they’re unaware of it.

“With something new like this the best opportunity is to nip it in the bud,” Dr. Saunders said. “Let’s get parents asking their kids, have you heard of this roasting game? Do you know anyone that’s engaged in this?”

She said dialogue and communication is really critical in a situation like this before it spreads to be a bigger problem. It’s also important to supervise your kids on social media and explain to them the repercussions of posting anything online.

“Now you post something, it’s a permanent record, not just for the individual but everyone else and so it really makes it feel more real,” she said.

In reaction to a parent getting on a school bus, Beitman wrote:

“It is our continued practice not to allow unauthorized individuals onto the Region 10 School Buses and to ensure children are kept safe to and from school.”

He told parents to contact their child’s principal if they have any question regarding the incident. For more tips on how to talk to your kids about cyberbullying, click here.