Cooler night with temps in the 50s; tracking evening showers Wednesday

It feels like anything but October out there this afternoon, with temperatures in the 70s!

By tonight, we’ll begin to cool off a bit more than previous nights, and that’ll lead us into a little taste of what we usually feel this time of year. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 70 degree range, and it’ll come along with abundant cloud cover.

Fall weather continues on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 60s. There may be a shower on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it doesn’t look like anything significant. Otherwise, dry weather will be with us as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures jump back to the above-average side by Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 70s and partly cloudy skies.

We’re tracking the chance for showers around the Monday time frame, but at this point it doesn’t look like a deluge.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Cooling off under mainly clear skies. Lows: mid 50s.

Wednesday: AM Sun, PM Clouds, cooler. Chance for a late-day or evening shower. High: Near 70.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler and a bit breezy. Highs: 60s.

Friday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs: 60s.

