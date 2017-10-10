Dealers warn about flood damaged cars coming to the market

Check the VIN at National insurance Crime Bureau here.

AAA urges consumers to be on the look out for:

Fog and moisture inside of car lights

The smell of mold or mildew, or disinfectant used to mask odors

Stains on seatbelts, upholstery, or inside of trunk

Rust inside of car

The Federal Trade Commission adds that most consumers don’t know the difference between a salvage title, and a flood title. A salvage title means that the car was declared a total loss by an insurance company because of a serious accident, or some other type of problem. A flood title means that the car has damage from sitting in water deep enough to fill the engine compartment.

