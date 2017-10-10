Dealers warn about flood damaged cars coming to the market

Photo Gallery
Check the VIN at National insurance Crime Bureau here.
AAA urges consumers to be on the look out for:
Fog and moisture inside of car lights
The smell of mold or mildew, or disinfectant used to mask odors
Stains on seatbelts, upholstery, or inside of trunk
Rust inside of car
The Federal Trade Commission adds that most consumers don’t know the difference between a salvage title, and a flood title. A salvage title means that the car was declared a total loss by an insurance company because of a serious accident, or some other type of problem. A flood title means that the car has damage from sitting in water deep enough to fill the engine compartment.
