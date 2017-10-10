Doctors warn people of head lice in Halloween masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Doctors say they see a jump in lice this time of year and Halloween costumes may be to blame.

With more people going into stores and trying on masks and wigs, make sure you're not accidentally exposing yourself or your family to the nasty bugs. Experts recommend when you're trying them on, wear a swim cap or wig cap.

You can also put a costume into a sealed plastic bag for 48-hours before wearing it to kill lice. If it's dryer-friendly, throw it in on high for 45-minutes before wearing.