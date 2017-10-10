Less humid Tuesday, temps near 80; cooler Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Tuesday will be noticeably less humid, temperatures will remain incredibly warm for this time of year with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Finally fall will return by Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. But it doesn't last. By the weekend we may actually warm back into the mid 70s. It seems summertime just doesn't want to end!

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny and warm, less humid. High: Upper 70s - near 80 degrees.

Wednesday: AM Sun, PM Clouds, cooler. Chance for a late-day or evening shower. High: Near 70.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler. Highs: 60s.

