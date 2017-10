Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The city's mayor is putting out a call to find the people responsible for stealing political signs from front lawns.

New Britain's mayor, Erin Stewart posted a video to Facebook showing hooded people grabbing political signs from a lawn on the East Side of New Britain.

She said this has been a huge problem in the city.

16 more reports of stolen signs TODAY alone ... this is ridiculous who steals signs in the rain? 😒 — Mayor Erin Stewart (@stewartfornb) October 9, 2017

Stealing political signs is an offense and punishable by fines or even jail time.

41.661210 -72.779542