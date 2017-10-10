PD: 1 person struck by a school bus in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD —  Police said a pedestrian was struck by a school bus mirror on South Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

 

Wallingford police said they received the phone call at 4:26 p.m. Police said the person was struck by the bus’ mirror and the person suffered a contusion to his face and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There was one child on the bus at the time of the accident.

No additional details were released.

