PD: 2-year-old boy dies in Manchester Hospital

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating after they said a two-year-old child died Monday morning.

Manchester police said the boy was brought to Manchester Memorial Hospital by his parents around 9 a.m. for unspecified injuries. Police said the child died due to his injuries. At this time, investigators are still gathering details and are calling this a “suspicious death.”

Police said an autopsy was performed Tuesday, but the results were inconclusive and are pending further studies.

No arrests have been made at this point and the investigation is still ongoing.