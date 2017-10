× PD: Armed barricaded man inside building in Vernon; SWAT, police on scene

VERNON — State police said several nearby businesses have been evacuated and part of Route 83 is closed due to an armed man barricaded in the area.

Several nearby businesses evacuated. Male is contained to building — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 10, 2017

Barricaded male with gun in building 200 block Talcottville Rd. Route 83 closed SWAT team on scene — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 10, 2017

