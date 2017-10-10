× President Trump goes after Jemele Hill and ESPN, threatens to end NFL ‘tax breaks’

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump took to Twitter early Tuesday, slamming ESPN and the network’s anchor Jemele Hill amid the controversy over NFL national anthem protests. He also theatened to end the “massive tax breaks” for the football league.

“With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have ‘tanked,’ in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Jemele Hill, host of “SC6,” called the president a “white supremacist” on Twitter last month, and most recently called for a boycott of Dallas Cowboys advertisers.

ESPN suspended her for two weeks for her comments according to FoxNews.

Hill’s comments had followed new rules made by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said any player who disrespects the flag will not play.

“I know this, we cannot…in the NFL in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag,” Jones said. “We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. So we’re clear.”

Hill issued instructions for “change” on Twitter following Jones’ comments.

“Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers,” Hill tweeted Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, the president questioned the NFL’s “massive tax breaks.”

“Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!” Trump tweeted.

