Overnight shooting in New Haven leaves one injured

NEW HAVEN — Police say a man has been shot in the overnight hours in New Haven.

The shooting happened on Richard Street sometime between 2-3 a.m. when police say they had a report of a shot fired in the area.

Police are still on the scene investigating, saying that a bicycle at the scene is of interest.

There’s no word on what caused the shooting or who the suspect might be.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

This is a developing story, FOX61 has a crew on the scene gathering more information.