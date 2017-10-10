Overnight shooting in New Haven leaves one injured
NEW HAVEN — Police say a man has been shot in the overnight hours in New Haven.
The shooting happened on Richard Street sometime between 2-3 a.m. when police say they had a report of a shot fired in the area.
Police are still on the scene investigating, saying that a bicycle at the scene is of interest.
There’s no word on what caused the shooting or who the suspect might be.
The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.
This is a developing story, FOX61 has a crew on the scene gathering more information.
