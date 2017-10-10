× Stafford mother charged with death of 3-year-old in Stafford

STAFFORD — A Stafford mother is facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 3-year-old in April.

State police have charged Jessica York, 24, with three counts of risk of injury, second degree manslaughter and first degree reckless endangerment.

On April 22, around 10:50 a.m., Troopers responded to 21 Old Birch Road in Stafford for the report of the death. On August 16, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of the 3-year-old a homicide due to acute methadone intoxication.

York is being held on a $500,000 bond and is set to appear in court Wednesday.