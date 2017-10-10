Tropical depression Nate topples major tree into intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Remnants of Tropical Depression Nate tore through Waterbury Monday afternoon.

"I just heard a loud boom. Came outside, all my power was out, the whole street came down," said Waterbury resident Kevin Bruno.

The storm knocked over a massive historical tree blocking Lexington Avenue for hours. The tree took down power lines and even smashed a car.

No one was injured during the storm but, one neighbor said it could have been worse.

"This lady, you know in the house over here does have a lot of kids out here playing during the day. I'm glad it was raining today nobody was outside," said Jim Jazina who witnessed the destruction.

Power was lost to the neighborhood for several hours but was later restored later on in the night.