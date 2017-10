VERNON — Vernon police said situation regarding armed, barricaded man inside building has been peacefully resolved.

Vernon police said they peacefully resolved an incident regarding an armed man who was barricaded inside a building Tuesday evening. The standoff took in a building on the 200 block on Talcottville Road. Police closed Route 83 as the SWAT team was on scene.

Several nearby businesses were also evacuated.

Subject in custody. Peaceful resolution to standoff — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 11, 2017

Route 83 closed between Dobson Rd and Wilshire Dr — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 10, 2017

Police advising motorists to avoid RT 83. Major traffic delays. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 10, 2017

Several nearby businesses evacuated. Male is contained to building — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 10, 2017

Barricaded male with gun in building 200 block Talcottville Rd. Route 83 closed SWAT team on scene — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 10, 2017