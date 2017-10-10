WATCH: ‘UFO’ spotted over Yellowstone volcano?

WYOMING — A video has surfaced on YouTube recently which shows a possible “UFO” zipping through the sky over the Yellowstone volcano.

In the video, a shiny “object” is shown flying through the sky in the three minute video. Fox News said the video was taken on June 9, but was recently uploaded to YouTube.

Fox News said the Yellowstone volcano has become a place of interest recently especially over the summer when more than 400 earthquakes hit in one week near the volcano.

“This is the highest number of earthquakes at Yellowstone within a single week in the past five years, but is fewer than weekly counts during similar earthquakes swarms in 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2010,” scientists explained in a June statement to the Star Valley Independent.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, hundreds of UFO sightings have been reported in the state of Wyoming, dating back to 1871.