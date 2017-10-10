State Senator speaks out on alleged abuse at psychiatric facility

HARTFORD – Arrest warrants for nine employees at Whiting Forensic Division of the Connecticut Valley Hospital allege a repeated pattern of abuse against a patient last week.

State Rep. Heather Somers is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon on the alleged abuses that took place at the state-funded psychiatric facility.

The patient at the center of the abuse is a 62 year old man who’s treatment orders called for a two-on-one staff to patient ration and 24-hour a day supervision. There was video camera located in his room for patient monitoring.

Nine staff members were arrested in early September following a state police investigation into the matter.