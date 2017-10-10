West Hartford man set to be deported takes sanctuary in Meriden church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- West Hartford resident Sujitno Sajuti has been ordered by ICE to leave the country on October 10, but he instead took sanctuary in a Meriden church.

A release from CIRA (Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance) says that Sajuti took sanctuary at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden. There will be a press conference announcing his sanctuary at the church at 11 a.m.

“A humble, peaceful gentleman who's been here for over 30 years, an active community member, is being told to leave the country for no reason,” Alok Bhatt with the Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance said. “He just wants to be here, live peacefully, continue his education, continue to teach his students, he means so much to them.”

The 68-year-old West Hartford resident came to the United States in the early 1980s as a Fulbright scholar, but after his student visa expired and without options to gain status in the United States, continued to live here in Connecticut.

Sajuti tells FOX61 the process to get a visa is, “a very confusing process.”

Around 2002-2003, after submitting to a special registration program profiling men from Muslim-majority nations, ICE targeted him for removal and then arrested him at his home in 2011.

Sajuti spent over two months incarcerated before the community rallied for his freedom.

He has since been allowed to live with his wife Dahlia and work in the United States, but in August of this year ICE denied his stay of removal and he was ordered to leave the country.

“For all that the government says about we only want people who are assets to our community, that contribute to our society, well, that’s exactly what he does and it hasn’t made any difference to them,” Bhatt said. “We really need to understand that this is part of a much broader systematic attack on all of our communities and we’re all ultimately going to be impacted in some form in some degree.”

Sajuti is choosing to remain hopeful, saying he’s looking for the good and puts his trust in God.

“As much strength as he shows and at peace as he is with this I can’t imagine what other conflicting thoughts and emotions are going through his head or his wife,” Bhatt said.