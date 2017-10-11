× 2-year-old found wandering in Stratford; Couple arrested

STRATFORD — A couple was arrested last Friday after their two-year-old was found wandering the neighborhood.

Stratford Police said Thomas Yemm, 62, and Wendy Canfield, 51 of Stratford were arrested after their two year old child was found wandering the streets at 630 a.m. by a jogger on October 6. Police said the child was taken in by a neighbor and kept safe until police responded. Neighbors told police this was not the first time the child had wandered off.

Both Yemm and Canfield were charged with risk of injury to a minor and are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on October 18

The child was placed into the care of the Department of Children and Families.