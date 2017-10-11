× Boston Red Sox fire manager John Farrell after losing 2nd straight AL Division Series

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox fired manager John Farrell after losing 2nd straight AL Division Series.

Boston has won consecutive AL East titles — a first for the franchise — but hasn’t been past the ALDS since winning the World Series in 2013, Farrell’s first season.

Farrell insisted Monday that he’s the right man to get the Red Sox over this current postseason stumbling block.

Meanwhile, The Indians, who made history with a 22-game winning streak earlier this season, need one more victory. The defending AL champions face the New York Yankees in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the Division Series and a spot against Houston in the ALCS.