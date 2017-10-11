× Boy Scouts will allow girls to join

The Boy Scouts of America’s board of directors has unanimously agreed to welcome girls into the Cub Scout Program and to forge a path for older girls to pursue and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

“The historic decision comes after years of receiving requests from families and girls, the organization evaluated the results of numerous research efforts, gaining input from current members and leaders, as well as parents and girls who’ve never been involved in Scouting — to understand how to offer families an important additional choice in meeting the character development needs of all their children,” Boy Scouts of America said in a statement Wednesday.