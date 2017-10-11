× Canterbury Library cuts hours due to lack of state budget

CANTERBURY — The Canterbury Public Library confirmed it cut their hours back in September due to the budget battle. Their statement for doing so cites “financial constraints placed on the Town due to the State still not having an approved budget.”

This comes as budget talks are set to continue Wednesday.

The Connecticut Education Association is set to file a lawsuit against Governor Malloy’s executive order which saw cuts to education. They say the cuts violate state law.

Below are the hours for Canterbury Town Hall and the Library:

Monday: Town Hall: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm; Library: CLOSED

Tuesday & Wednesday: Town Hall: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: Library: 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Thursday: Town Hall 9:00 to 6:30 pm; Library 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Friday: ALL CLOSED

Saturday: Library: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm