Dad of the Year: Father tattoos daughter’s colorful artwork on his arm

SAN FRANCISCO — The term “unconditional love” is a wonderful way to think about a parent’s love for their child. A child’s smile can turn a parent’s worst day upside down. Their laugh can bring butterflies to their stomach. And their hugs and kisses? Can ease any pain for the moment.

In this case, a father from San Francisco is wearing the love for his child on his arm – literally.

According to Dailymail.com, a tattoos artist(Jess) shared photos of a client, named Eric, who requested her services in September to help him ink his daughter’s artwork.

The artist said the project is far from over.

“We have only had two sessions on the sleeve so far, but it will eventually cover his entire left arm,” said Jess.