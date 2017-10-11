Guide to Hartford Marathon route, road closures

HARTFORD — Tens of thousands of people are heading to Hartford Saturday for the annual Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. but roads in and around the city will be closed for some time in advance of that. It’s the 24rd year of the race.

Roads will reopen as runners pass the area and police will direct cross traffic during the race when possible. But you should expect delays and detours.

The race starts at the State Capitol and finishes in Bushnell Park. For finished runners and spectators, there will be music, booths, and food.

Hartford Marathon routes and road closures.